Someone on foot on the Amtrak tracks in Prince George’s County was struck by a train and killed Monday night, the county police said.

Police said the incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. near 11th Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bowie. It involved a southbound Amtrak train.

No information was available about the victim, who was described by police only as a pedestrian.

Police said early Tuesday that they were trying to make an identification and to determine how the incident occurred.

