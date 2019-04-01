One person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Prince George’s County Monday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 8:21 south of the New Carrollton station and involved a train traveling from Philadelphia to Washington, an Amtrak spokeswoman said.

It occurred near the 3600 block of Pennsy Drive, according to Mark E. Brady, the spokesman for the county fire department. The site is about a half mile south of the New Carrollton station.

