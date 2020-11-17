Authorities said the murder-suicide attempt unfolded just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the parking lot of a shooting range in Lorton.
When officers arrived at the Sharpshooters Indoor Range on Terminal Road, they found the two men with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to a hospital.
An initial investigation found that the father bought a gun at the range, then used it to fire on his son, who was in a car outside the range building, according to police. The father then shot himself, officials said.
It’s not yet clear if the gun was purchased legally.
The father’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was released from the hospital Friday afternoon before his son died, according to police officials. Detectives said they expect Srivastav will face more charges following his son’s death.
Police officials said Srivastav is being held without bond at the county jail. The case remains under investigation.
Varun’s death was the 13th homicide so far in Fairfax County, officials said.