Police said a man appears to have shot and killed his father before shooting and critically injuring himself in a car in a Montgomery County parking lot late Saturday afternoon.

Thomas ‘Greg’ Willey, 67, was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being found in the driver seat of a gold Toyota Prius at about 4:13 p.m. in a Park and Ride commuter lot on Norbeck Road near Georgia Avenue, police said.

Thomas Willey, 89, was dead in the passenger’s seat by the time paramedics arrived, Montgomery County Police said.

The men lived in a nearby Leisure World apartment, police said.

Police said a note believed to have been left by Greg Willey was recovered from inside the Prius, and a handgun was located close to him inside the car.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy on Thomas Willey, police said.