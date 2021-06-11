She later found her husband’s car at a parking lot along the Appalachian Trail in Boonsboro. She contacted the police to report them missing and expressed concern because “her husband had been despondent lately,” according to Maryland State Police.
After launching a search with the assistance of trained trackers, police found the child’s body just after 3 a.m. Friday in a ravine off the trail more than a mile north of where the car was parked. They found the father’s body less than an hour later.
Both bodies had “obvious trauma,” police said. Officials said they recovered a knife from the scene.
Relatives could not be immediately reached Friday morning.
Autopsies are pending, police said, and an investigation continues into the motive.