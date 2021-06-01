Valdivia was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Center Tuesday morning, according to online records and a jail official, after turning himself in. He was expected to appear in court later in the day to have the conditions of his bond reviewed. No trial date has been set.
Law enforcement officials have described Valdivia’s actions as an extreme overreaction to a stranger with a history of aggressive panhandling who confronted the agent but did not physically assault him. There has been no indication that the man was armed.
The criminal case against Valdivia is the second in recent months involving a federal law enforcement officer in Montgomery County, a jurisdiction just north of Washington with about 1 million people.
On April 29, an off-duty Pentagon police officer, David Dixon, was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Prosecutors say Dixon shot at three men in a Takoma Park parking lot as they drove away and posed no danger to him. Dixon’s lawyers at a bail review hearing Thursday said the officer acted in self-defense after the car had driven toward him Dixon is scheduled to be tried on Sept. 27.
Both incidents were captured by security cameras — in the parking lot in the Dixon case and inside the train car in the Valdivia case.
Since launching their investigation of the agent after the Dec. 15 shooting, officials with the Metro Transit Police, FBI and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office have said little about how and why the shooting transpired other than indicating that a “verbal exchange” and confrontation preceded the gunfire. The most comprehensive account was a recorded 911 call released by Montgomery County officials after a public records request.
According to the 911 call, placed by another passenger who saw the encounter, the agent was confronted by a man and warned him to back away. The man instead prepared to fight him, according to the call. “The FBI agent said: ‘Move away. I’m an FBI agent. Back away,’ ” the 911 caller said. “The other gentleman didn’t, dropped his bag, approached him to fight him.”
The agent fired “two or three” rounds, according to the witness who called 911. The account did not disclose what was said by the men before the shooting.