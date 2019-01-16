Federal agents in Georgia arrested a 21-year-old Atlanta-area man Wednesday on charges that he plotted attacks on the White House, the National Mall and a synagogue on Jan. 17 after a months-long undercover investigation, according to filings in a U.S. District court.

Authorities arrested Hasher Taheb, 21, of Cumming, Georgia in a parking lot as he met with undercover agents and an informant to trade his car for three semi-automatic rifles, three bombs with remote detonators and one AT-4, shoulder fired anti-armor weapon, court files show.

He was charged with an attempt to damage a federal building by explosive, for allegedly planning attacks on the White House, the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington monument, officials said in a statement and in court files.

“Investigating and prosecuting individuals who seek to cause mass casualties is law enforcement’s top priority,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak said in a statement. “As articulated in the affidavit supporting the complaint, his alleged intent was to attack the White House and other targets of opportunity in the Washington DC area.”

The arrest was first reported by NBC-4.