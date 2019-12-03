Hur said the gang extorts money from people in immigrant communities and engages in “extreme violence” to maintain control and power.

The tip line — 1-866-STP-MS13 or 1-866-787-6713 — is confidential and will connect callers nationwide to the FBI in Washington, where someone on the other end will handle the information “very carefully” to help build cases against the gang and its members, Hur said.

Jennifer Boone, special agent in charge of the FBI field office in Baltimore, said the agency is committed to protecting the identity of callers.

“MS-13 uses violence to strike fear in our community and they count on that fear resulting in silence,” Boone said. “We cannot allow fear and silence to be weapons MS-13 will use.”

