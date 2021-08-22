“This example illustrates the concern law enforcement has for the safety of witnesses and victims based on the posting of the information made by these accounts,” FBI Special Agent Summer Baugh wrote in the search warrant. “It also illustrates why people may be dissuaded from appearing in court or cooperating with law enforcement, thus the posts on these accounts serve to obstruct the administration of justice.”
No one has been charged in connection with investigation, which is focused on obstruction of justice and witness tampering, and a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Baltimore field office declined to comment on the status of the case.
However, the search warrants uncovered evidence that led two of the targets being charged in state court as a result of items found during the raids, according to court records. Instagram shut down many of the accounts after the Baltimore Sun reported on them in November.
Yusuf Gales-Bey, 33, faces state-level gun charges after agents allegedly found three loaded guns in his home, while Darrelle Rich, 31, faces possession with intent to distribute drugs and ammunition charges. Both are alleged to have run multiple Instagram pages, while a third man identified in the search warrant who was connected only to one account has not been charged with any crimes.
Gales-Bey’s attorney, Michael Tomko, said: “We are familiar with the warrant but offer no comment at this time.” An attorney for Rich did not respond to requests for comment.
Baltimore police homicide detectives were alerted to the threatening pages in August 2020 by the family of a witness in an ongoing criminal case who said the witness’ name and photo had been posted on a page called “ratsofbmoe,” according to the search warrant. Thirty-three other individuals’ pictures had been posted to the page, which labeled them “rats” and included images of law enforcement paperwork suggesting the people had cooperated with authorities.
The page was shut down, but other versions with a variation of the original name continued to pop up, often posting the same pictures. The number of followers for each page ranged from fewer than 100 to more than 7,500.
Some of the pages said the posters wanted to be paid to take information down, seeking $75 for a day and $1,000 to delete it for good, the FBI said.
A judge authorized search warrants for 10 accounts, revealing private conversations. In one exchange, an Instagram user sent a picture of a federal plea agreement to “ratsofbmoe1” and referred to specific sentencing reduction statutes to suggest the defendant was cooperating with police.
“Only way u can get under 15 years is if u get a 5K.1 departure for snitching,” the account “ratsofbmoe1” posted publicly following the conversation. “This is PUBLIC RECORD!!! the people have the right to know.”
At one point, people running two different accounts communicated with each other, according to the search warrant.
“Yoo u stealin my s---,” the owner of the “ratsofbmoe1” page wrote to the owner of the “ratsofbmoe3” page.
“Nooo bruh it’s not like that after ya last 2 got deleted I made it . . . if you want it I’ll give you the password and all,” responded “ratsofbmoe3.”
Two of the people identified on the pages were indeed confidential informants or cooperators working with federal law enforcement, the FBI said in the search warrant. One of them engaged “ratsofbmore1” in a private conversation, in which the owner of the account requested $75 to remove the information. But the user did not tell the informant how to make the payment.
Authorities obtained IP addresses and other registration information to trace the accounts to three people. In April, Baltimore police and the FBI SWAT team executed raids on their homes.
Police wrote in charging documents that Gales-Bey was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a felony conviction, but he is only charged with possessing a weapon with an obliterated serial number and having guns within access of minors. He was released on $2,500 cash bail.
In November, the administrator of the “ratsofbmore3” page responded to questions from the Baltimore Sun, saying it was not his intention to get anyone hurt but to send a message about cooperating with law enforcement.
“I have this thing that if you do dirt, you should take whatever come with it — no plea deal, no ‘I’ll give you this person if . . .’ None of that,” he wrote, even though some of the people featured on the page were crime victims identifying their attackers.
The person said he did not take or request money for content on the page.
Baltimore has long grappled with witness intimidation. State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby often calls the city the “home of witness intimidation,” referencing the underground “Stop Snitching” DVD from 2004 that featured people denouncing government cooperators. That came two years after a firebombing in East Baltimore that killed five children and their parents.
“On top of the distrust you have for law enforcement, you now have a culture that is embedded in our city — a culture that encourages witnesses not to cooperate and not come forward,” Mosby said.
In one racketeering indictment unsealed last year, federal authorities say a man and an innocent female bystander were killed in 2018 because a violent gang in Edmondson Village learned he was cooperating with law enforcement.
And weeks later, another indictment accused a subset of the Crips gang of intimidating people they suspected of cooperating. The members used both social media and a menacing presence in court while one man testified on the witness stand, court documents said.
