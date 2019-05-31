The FBI has dubbed this man “The Furry Mask Bandit” and said he has robbed four banks in Maryland Northern Virginia. (FBI)

They call him the “Furry Mask Bandit,” and the serial bank robber has hit four banks, including the same one twice, in the last seven months in Maryland and Northern Virginia, the FBI says.

The bureau is offering a $5,000 reward for information in identifying the man who they said wears a sweatshirt, sunglasses and a furry mask or wig in his heists.

The latest robbery happened May 8.

FBI officials said the robber does pretty much the same routine each time. He goes into a bank and up to the counter before passing the teller a note demanding money. He asks mostly for $100 bills, the FBI said in a statement.

[FBI suspects ‘Beltway Bank Bandit’ of 20 robberies]

Over the last seven months, the man has robbed four SunTrust banks, the bureau said. He robbed the same bank twice on Elden Street in Herndon and two others — one on Crossroads Boulevard in Falls Church and another on Darnestown Road in Gaithersburg.

The FBI said he robbed the SunTrust bank that’s inside a Safeway grocery store on Elden Street once on Oct. 26 and then again on May 8.

Authorities only gave a vague description of the man, saying he is slim and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has worn dark pants, hoodie sweatshirts and sunglasses along with furry masks or wigs.

Anyone with information should call 202-278-2000.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news