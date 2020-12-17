The FBI would not even say whether the person who was sent to the hospital was still alive.

The blackout comes as police departments nationwide are under pressure to be more transparent about shootings involving their officers and are facing scrutiny over the use of force.

A police-reform group based in Montgomery County blasted the lack of details from authorities.

“The Silver Spring Justice Coalition is angry at the lack of transparency in this shooting in Bethesda,” said Katie Stauss, interim co-chair of the Silver Spring Justice Coalition. “We expect our local leaders to raise hell about the failure to disclose the circumstances of this shooting.”

While ridership is down because of the pandemic, there are few spaces more public than the Metro system during commuting hours. The shooting shut down a station and disrupted service for many commuters Tuesday morning.

A Metro spokesman, Ian Jannetta, provided some basics Tuesday morning: The incident unfolded about 7 a.m. when transit police received a report of “an FBI agent-involved shooting aboard a Red Line train near Medical Center.”

Jannetta also said that “a gunshot wound victim was taken from Medical Center Station.” He said Metro Transit Police and the FBI were investigating.

The FBI later issued a statement, which read in total:

“The FBI is reviewing an Agent-Involved Shooting which occurred earlier this morning aboard a Red Line train near Medical Center, Montgomery County, Maryland. One individual was wounded and since transported to a local area hospital for medical assistance.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. As this remains an on-going matter, the FBI has no further comment.”

The lack of information follows a pattern in the Washington area of different levels of disclosure for officer-involved shootings.

When the shooting involves a local officer, police departments typically release basic information about the victim and shooter soon after the incident, and more about each person as the case unfolds. When Prince William County police shot and killed a man last week, they provided extensive details of the incident and the name of the victim, although they have not yet named the officers.

Other local jurisdictions in the area also provide more information about shootings by police. In the District, a new law mandates that D.C. police make public body camera video within five business days of a deadly or serious use-of-force incident, and identify the officers directly involved. When police fatally shot an 18-year-old man in September, D.C. police made video available the next day, which helped calm tensions.

But when a federal agency is involved, transparency is often an afterthought. After two U.S. Park Police officers fatally shot a man in 2017, both the Park Police and the FBI maintained rigorous silence about the case for two years. For many years, the Park Police has refused to release the names of officers involved in shootings.

Police officials said the differing constituencies of local police and federal agencies create a different dynamic, with more urgency for the police when one of their officers is involved.

“The community feels like they have a stake in it” when a local officer has shot someone, said former Montgomery County police chief J. Thomas Manger. “They have a real interest in these kinds of use of force and these kinds of cases, and they want accountability. I wonder sometimes if, because it’s a federal agent, that they don’t feel that same connection.”

Manger, the former head of the national Major Cities Chiefs Association, said he felt that any police agency, whether federal, state or local, “has an obligation to be forthcoming about any use of force, especially deadly force.”

Police departments nationwide have grown more forthcoming in recent years about their shooting incidents, often releasing video soon after the event.

But federal agencies “don’t feel the same pressure that a local police chief feels,” Manger said. “A local police chief feels a very deep obligation to keep the community informed, to be transparent about the investigation into these cases. That means releasing the name of the officer or agent involved.”

If a police chief withheld information after a shooting, Manger said, “the local council, the local mayor are going to demand something be done. The public’s going to demand something be done. The people that would have to exert pressure on the Justice Department, or the Interior Department, that’s Congress. You think they’re exerting pressure? I don’t think they are.”

In November 2017, two U.S. Park Police officers shot Bijan Ghaisar, a 25-year-old Fairfax County, Va., man after a pursuit and several traffic stops. The Park Police issued a news release after the shooting with bare details of the incident, and then never discussed it again. The agency did not reveal Ghaisar’s name or the officers’ names, or why the officers shot Ghaisar. When the FBI took over the investigation after three days, it did not release any information for two years.

Ghaisar’s family said they were never given any information from Park Police or the FBI, and were not told how public information would be handled. They learned that their son had been shot by the Park Police by watching the news in a hospital waiting room. Ten days after the shooting, it was the family — not the Park Police or FBI — that announced Ghaisar’s death.

Family members learned the officers’ names only after filing a civil suit against the Park Police, and they learned details of the incident only because a third agency — the Fairfax County police — released an in-car video of the pursuit and shooting, over the FBI’s objections.