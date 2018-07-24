A poster showing a woman who has robbed at least five banks in the D.C. area has been nicknamed the “Fake Hair Don’t Care Bandit” because she “frequently wore a wig,” the FBI said. (FBI)

Authorities offered a $10,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to the arrest of a woman who has robbed at least five banks in the D.C. area and has been nicknamed the “Fake Hair Don’t Care Bandit” because she “frequently wore a wig,” the FBI said.

The woman, who committed the five robberies over a 15-month period in 2016 and 2017, is not known to have robbed a bank since Aug. 1, making it harder for investigators to find her, said Kadia Koroma, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

For that reason, the bureau Tuesday released surveillance-camera images of the suspect and announced the reward. The woman is described as African American, in her late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

“In each robbery, the suspect passed a note demanding money and fled the bank on foot after receiving the funds,” the FBI said in a statement. “She has frequently worn a wig and sunglasses during the robberies and has also carried various oversized bags.”

The 2016 holdups occurred May 23 at Bank of America in the 4300 block of 49th Street NW; May 27 at Wells Fargo Bank in the 5200 block of MacArthur Boulevard NW; and May 28 at Wells Fargo Bank in the 4900 block of Elm Street in Bethesda, Md.

After an apparent hiatus of a year, the FBI said, she robbed Capital One Bank in the 5700 block of Connecticut Avenue NW on June 20, 2017, and Bank of America in the 7500 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights, Md., on Aug. 1.

Koroma said the FBI dubbed her the “Fake Hair Don’t Care Bandit” because “we like to come up with catchy names to get the public’s attention.”

The “Fake Hair” part of the designation refers to the robber’s wigs. As for the “Don’t Care” part, Koroma said it was added “just to make it more catchy.”