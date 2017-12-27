This undated photo provided by the Baltimore Police department shows Detective Sean Suiter. Suiter was shot in the head with his own gun Nov. 15, 2017, in a particularly troubled area of West Baltimore while investigating a 2016 triple homicide. His unsolved murder has transformed into a feeding frenzy of speculation in a city filled with armchair sleuths and a suspicious view of law enforcers. (Baltimore Police Department via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

The FBI has declined to take over the investigation into the unsolved fatal shooting of a Baltimore homicide detective who was killed the day before he was to testify before a federal grand jury in a police corruption case.

Bureau officials told Police Commissioner Kevin Davis that there is no evidence that Sean Suiter’s death on Nov. 15 was related to his pending testimony. Davis has previously said the FBI told him that Suiter was not a target in the investigation.

Earlier this month, Davis invited the FBI — which has had agents assisting in the case involving Suiter — to take over the investigation, citing the “extraordinary circumstances” of the shooting.

He said he understood that there was mistrust and concern in the community and wanted to ensure an impartial, transparent investigation.

Davis read the FBI’s rejection letter to reporters on Wednesday and added that had the agency “thought Detective Suiter’s death was related to an ongoing corruption investigation, they would not only have taken this case over, they would have come to Baltimore with unprecedented resources.”

The FBI, through a spokesman at the Baltimore field office, declined to comment.

Suiter, 43, was shot in the head with his own gun in a vacant lot while investigating a 2016 triple killing in West Baltimore’s Harlem Park neighborhood.

Police said he confronted a man he saw acting suspiciously. Police recovered three shell casings, all fired from Suiter’s weapon, which was found on or next to his body.

Davis has said that Suiter’s shirt showed evidence of a struggle with an assailant and that the detective made a radio transmission that is unintelligible but shows he was in distress. A gunshot can be heard at the end of the call.

The only description of a possible shooter is of a black man wearing a black coat with a white stripe. A reward in the case stands at $215,000.

Suiter had been scheduled to testify at a grand jury examining evidence in the “Broken Boundaries” investigation, which has uncovered alleged shakedowns by members of an elite gun squad and has led to several indictments of officers and four convictions.

Davis has said Suiter was to have testified before the grand jury considering new allegations against a police sergeant who had previously been indicted and faces trial early next year. Suiter had recovered drugs from a vehicle after a pursuit in 2010. Prosecutors said the sergeant planted the drugs and used Suiter as an unwitting dupe to find them to strengthen the case.

Two suspects pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison terms, but their convictions have since been vacated and they were freed from prison.

The sergeant faces additional charges based on that incident.

Suiter’s death hours before he was to have testified prompted several theories, including the possibility that Suiter had taken his own life in an elaborately staged suicide. Davis, who has previously addressed such questions, brought the sensitive subjects up on his own Wednesday.

The commissioner has repeatedly said that there is no evidence Suiter was killed because of his testimony, and he added that the FBI has reinforced that position by not taking the case. He also said there is “zero evidence that supports that theory” of suicide.

“What we have left before us,” Davis said, “is a murder and a yet-to-be-identified perpetrator.”