A suspect in 13 bank robberies and one at a department store. (FBI/FBI)

A serial bank robber, dubbed the “Beltway Bank Bandit,” is wanted by the FBI after he robbed 13 banks and a department store in the D.C. region, officials said Friday.

The FBI said in a statement the suspect is believed to have committed 14 robberies between December 2017 and October.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-2-inches and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. Authorities said he wore different disguises during the robberies, including a wig, a baseball cap and a hijab.

The suspect is wanted in the following robberies:

Dec. 22: BB & T, 13045 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, Fairfax, Va.

Jan. 11: Capital One, 85 H St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Feb. 13: SunTrust, 405 Manning Rd., Accokeek, Md.

March 1: Capital One, 3499 South Jefferson St., Falls Church, Va.

March 8: M & T, 7485 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, Va.

May 14: Burlington Coat Factory, 3200 Donnell Dr., District Heights, Md.

June 29: PNC, 3297 Crain Highway, Waldorf, Md.

July 12: BB & T, 10660 Stanhaven Pl., White Plains, Md.

Aug. 17: BB & T, 9412 Livingston Rd., Fort Washington, Md.

Sept. 14: BB & T, 9412 Livingston Rd., Fort Washington, Md.

Oct. 9: Wells Fargo, 15480 Annapolis Rd., Suite 200, Bowie, Md.

Oct. 12: BB & T, 5203 Franconia Rd., Alexandria, Va.

Oct. 12: PNC, 14125 Saint Germaine Dr., Centerville, Va.

Oct. 27: Bank of America, 8096 Rolling Rd., Springfield, Va.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000.