The FBI is conducting one probe. The second is a joint investigation by the Metro Transit Police Department, the principle law enforcement agency for the train system, and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“This matter is an active criminal investigation, and we are working closely with the Montgomery County, Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office,” Metro Transit Police Chief Ronald Pavlik, Jr., said in a news release. “We are continuing to collect and process evidence, including conducting interviews, to determine what happened on that train.”

Investigators have reviewed video recordings from rail car and station cameras. They have also spoken to other passengers and Metro employees.

The information released Friday did not say what sparked the verbal altercation, what it was about or if there was any physical contact before the shooting.

The transit agency also released a preliminary record of events around the shooting. The agency said the incident started after a man approached the FBI agent as the train neared Medical Center Station. After a verbal exchange, the agent fired multiple shots, hitting the passenger, Metro said.

The agent and the passenger then got off the train and onto the platform of Medical Center at 6:41 a.m. Another passenger called 911. The station manger hit an emergency call button and, at around 6:44, also flagged the rail operations control center to a shooting victim on the platform. The control center then radioed the train operator, who had not known about the shooting. Police and medics arrived, and Metro Transit police were sent to intercept the train that wound up in Tenleytown at 6:49 a.m.

Metro said the man was taken from Medical Center Station to a hospital at 7:06 a.m.