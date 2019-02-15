With the robbery this week of a bank branch in Northern Virginia, the FBI said it now suspects the man it has dubbed the “Beltway Bank Bandit” of committing a total of 20 bank robberies in the Washington area.

The 20th one, according to the FBI, came Feb. 11, at the Capital One Bank branch in the 3500 block of Columbia Pike in Arlington.

In a statement Friday, the FBI said it has doubled the reward from $5,000 to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of the man it called a serial robber. In each robbery, he has passed a threatening note, demanded money, and in several cases, he showed a gun, the FBI said.

Although the techniques used by the robber have remained roughly the same, according to the FBI’s account, their description indicates that he has used a variety of disguises.

These have included a baseball cap, wig, gloves, hijab or hoodie.

The first of the robberies was Dec. 22, 2017, at a BB&T branch on Lee Jackson Memorial Highway in western Fairfax County.

