Federal agents search the Georgetown home of D.C. Council member Jack Evans Friday morning. (Fenit Nirappil/The Washington Post)
By Peter Hermann ,
Peter Hermann
Reporter covering crime, specifically the D.C. police department
Spencer S. Hsu and
Spencer S. Hsu
Investigative reporter
Fenit Nirappil
Fenit Nirappil
Reporter covering D.C. government and politics

The FBI on Friday morning searched the Georgetown home of D.C. Council member Jack Evans, one day after a legal memo became public saying he “knowingly” violated ethics rules to help friends and clients rather than serve the interests of the transit agency.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office for the District confirmed the execution of a search warrant. Kadia Koroma said, “I can confirm that there is court-authorized law enforcement activity at Mr. Evans’s house.”

Samantha Shero, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in an email: “The FBI is present for court-authorized law enforcement activity; we cannot provide further comment.”

Evans (D Ward-2) is the subject of a federal grand jury investigation into his relationships with clients and questions over whether he used his official positions to solicit business for his private legal and consulting work. He runs a consulting company registered to his home address.

The search at the townhouse in the 3100 block of P Street NW is public acknowledgment of the investigation into one of the most powerful politicians in the District.

Evans and his attorney could not be reached for comment.

[Council member Jack Evans resigns from Metro Board amid ethics findings]

The Washington Post has reported that Evans’s private business dealings were the subject of a federal grand jury probe that was examining whether he used his legislative position to benefit clients of his consulting company.

[D.C. Council Member Jack Evans’ private business dealings subject to grand jury investigation]

On Thursday, Evans announced he would resign as the District’s representative on the Metro board. That came hours after The Post published a confidential 20-page memo from an outside law firm that investigated Evans for the board’s ethics committee.

Robert McCartney, Steve Thompson, Dana Hedgpeth and Laurel Demkovich contributed to this report

