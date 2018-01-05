The Twinbrook Metro station is where Montgomery County police allege that a U.S. public health official went expecting to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for a sexual encounter. (Dan Morse/The Washington Post)

A key official in the federal government’s efforts to treat AIDS patients was indicted by a grand jury Thursday in Maryland for allegedly using the Internet and text messages to pursue a sexual encounter with someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy. Instead, police said, he was communicating with a vice detective pretending to be a teenager.

Michael Goldrosen, 56, of Silver Spring faces a single count of sexual solicitation of a minor.

Goldrosen is the director of state programs for the HIV/AIDS bureau at the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), based in Rockville, a few blocks from the Twinbrook Metro station. That station was to be a rendezvous site, police said.

Court papers allege that Gold­rosen communicated with the detective over at least five days in October and November, eventually agreeing to meet a person he knew as “Jack Spicer.” When Goldrosen arrived, according to a police affidavit filed in court, vice detectives moved in on his 2014 Subaru and took him into custody.

Free on a $10,000 bond, Gold­rosen intends to plead not guilty in the case, according to his lawyer, Jonathan Fellner.

Michael Goldrosen, 56, works for the HIV/AIDS bureau at the Health Resources and Services Administration. (Montgomery County Police)

“We believe that when all the facts come out, he will be vindicated,” Fellner said. “We intend to fight this case vigorously.”

Goldrosen for more than two years helped manage funding for the Ryan White program that supports HIV/AIDS treatment. He earlier served in public health posts in Massachusetts and holds a master’s degree in public policy from Tufts University.

“Michael Goldrosen has been an exemplary public servant for more than 30 years,” Fellner said, adding that he has no criminal history.

‘Are you cool with me being 15?’ The sex-sting question that led a lawyer to jail.

Goldrosen was suspended from his job at the HRSA in November after the allegations surfaced but is still an employee, according to his attorney. An HRSA spokesman, Martin Kramer, confirmed that Goldrosen holds his division director title but declined to comment further.

Suspects in online underage-sex stings have included janitors, construction workers, journalists, college professors and police officers. Within the past year in Montgomery County, investigators have built cases against a flight attendant, a dog walker and a longtime criminal defense lawyer.

“This crime doesn’t discriminate,” said Capt. Paul Starks, a Montgomery police spokesman. “I don’t believe investigators are surprised anymore.”

Court commissioner charged in online sex sting

Police say online stings often are an effective way to catch adults pursuing sex with minors 15 or younger. “Technology, specifically the Internet, is the ‘modern day street corner,’ ” a Montgomery detective wrote in the affidavit in Goldrosen’s case.

Maryland law in effect equates someone pursuing a minor for sex with someone who believes he is pursuing a minor for sex. The state’s solicitation statute makes it a crime to “command, authorize, urge, entice, request or advise . . . a minor, or a law enforcement officer posing as a minor, to engage in” sex acts.

Those charged in the stings, and their attorneys, often call the allegations a crime without a victim or an effort by detectives to push adults into doing something they might not otherwise have done.

In sex sting, police pose as 15-year-old on Craigslist — and nab another cop

Fellner said that early in the case he received letters of support from about 20 of Goldrosen’s friends and colleagues and that he may use the letters in future proceedings. Friday, he provided excerpts from four, withholding the authors’ names to protect their privacy.

“Michael Goldrosen is a very valuable resource for our nation,” one letter reads. “I don’t know what happened in terms of the charges against him, but I do know that ruining Michael’s career would deprive us of [his] important contributions.”

The allegations date to Oct. 17, when a Montgomery vice detective was reading postings on Craigslist from people seeking sex. The detective responded to a listing, got the cellphone number of the poster, began exchanging texts and presented himself as 15, according to the police affidavit.

Detectives researched the poster’s cellphone number and matched it to Goldrosen, police say. The detectives learned where he worked, lived and worked out.

In at least one text message, the subject of safe sex came up. “When we hook up I need u to wear a condom ok,” the detective texted Oct. 18.

Four minutes later, Goldrosen responded that he wasn’t interested in intercourse and listed three other sex acts that he preferred, the police affidavit states.

It was the detective communicating with Goldrosen, according to the affidavit, who set up the face-to-face meeting at the Metro station for 4 p.m. on Nov. 8. Goldrosen and the person he thought was Jack Spicer agreed they would then go to Gold­rosen’s apartment in downtown Silver Spring to engage in sex acts, according to the affidavit.

At 3:55 p.m. that day, detectives spotted Goldrosen in the parking lot, according to court papers. Five minutes later, as detectives took him into custody, one of them saw an iPhone mounted to the Subaru’s dashboard. Another detective called the number he’d been using to text Goldrosen, according to the affidavit.

The iPhone rang, the affidavit states, and detectives looked at the contact name that appeared on the phone screen: Jack Spicer.