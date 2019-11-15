“We want to stop the flow of guns across the Potomac,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Terwilliger, along with top federal prosecutors for western Virginia, Maryland and the District, joined other local and federal law enforcement officials on the plaza at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, speaking against a backdrop of two 304-foot-long marble walls bearing the names of 21,910 police officers killed in the line of duty since 1786.

“It is an illustration of how gun violence impacts us all,” said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, noting that the names of friends of his are carved into the memorial.

The District is experiencing its second consecutive year of rising homicides, with 148 committed so far in 2019 as of Friday afternoon, a 4 percent increase over this time last year. The 160 homicides in all of 2018 were a nearly 40 percent increase from the previous year.

Violence has been a top concern of District officials, and one made more urgent over the fall. In one week in October, the victims included two teens, a caregiver and his special-needs client in a house robbery and a groundskeeper shot as he ate lunch outside the complex where he worked.

D.C. police have saturated neighborhoods hit hard by shootings, and earlier this yearprosecutors in the District announced they would take more gun cases to federal court, focusing on felons charged with possessing firearms.Local authorities said they believed the federal courts might be more consistent in sentencing.

Project Guardian-DMV — as the new program is called in the region — in effect expands on that idea by getting federal prosecutors to better coordinate cases so an investigation of a person illegally possessing a gun in the District now includes a close look at where that person obtained the firearm.

That closer scrutiny on even routine cases now includes a greater emphasis on prosecuting people for lying on federal forms about whether they were prohibited from owning a firearm. Disqualifiers include some drug convictions and past domestic violence

“Historically, the department has not always prioritized these particular cases,” said Thomas T. Cullen, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

Cullen highlighted one recent case in which he said a man who lived in the District area persuaded four people to buy 43 firearms from a single gun shop in rural Virginia. One weapon was found in the home of a murder suspect in Maryland, another was recovered during a domestic violence case in the District and a third was in the hands of a man legally barred from possessing a gun.

“Goodness knows where the rest of those firearms are,” Cullen said. “Logic tells you they are probably in this region as we speak.”

Terwilliger sent a warning to potential illegal gun owners that the bar is now lower for attracting the attention of federal law enforcement.

“If you lie and buy a firearm for someone else, you will be prosecuted with a felony,” Terwilliger said. “If you lie and attempt to buy a firearm, known as ‘lying and trying,’ you will be prosecuted with a felony.”