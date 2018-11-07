Federal judges in Maryland on Wednesday blocked the state from using its congressional voting map in future elections, ordering political leaders to draw new electoral lines for contests in 2020.

The three-judge panel unanimously threw out the congressional map in a longrunning partisan gerrymandering case. The decision gives Maryland officials until March to submit a new redistricting plan.

If the state is unable to meet the deadline, the court’s order establishes a commission that will create a map of its own.

The ruling can be appealed directly to the Supreme Court, which in June avoided answering the question of when extreme partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional in the Maryland case and in another map case from Wisconsin.

The office of Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D), which defended the map, said Wednesday it is reviewing its options.

At the core of the issue is the 6th District in Western Maryland, which was ­redrawn in 2011 to include parts of heavily Democratic Montgomery County. Democratic mapmakers moved hundreds of thousands of voters from Western Maryland out of the 6th District and added Democrats from Montgomery.

The court ruling came one day after Democrat David Trone defeated Republican Amie Hoeber by a wide margin in what was considered the most competitive of Maryland’s House contests.

Former governor Martin O’Malley, a Democrat, has been blunt about the partisan mapmaking in a deposition in the case, saying Democratic leaders intentionally redrew the districts to try to give their party an advantage.

“Yesterday’s results confirm what we’ve been saying all along. The 6th District isn’t really competitive for Republicans,” said attorney Michael B. Kimberly, who represents a group of Maryland Republicans.