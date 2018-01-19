Officers investigate the scene after Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill was killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire on law enforcement officers serving an arrest warrant at a home in Harrisburg, Pa. (Dan Gleiter /PennLive.com/AP)

A federal officer who was killed Thursday while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg, Pa., formerly served D.C. Superior Court, the U.S. Marshals Service announced in a news release.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, 45, worked at D.C. Superior Court from 2006 through 2009.

Hill, an 11-year veteran with the agency, was shot while trying to arrest a woman wanted by Harrisburg police for terroristic threats.

While executing the warrant at a residence, according to the Marshals Service, a man inside fired upon Hill and two other officers. Hill was struck, and the officers returned fire, killing the gunman, Kevin Sturgis, 31. The woman, Shayla Lynette Towles Pierce, was arrested.