Adams, 44, said his insulin and high blood pressure medication were removed, along with his clothing.

“They took everything,” said Adams, who recently left prison and, with no family, began living on the streets.

AD

U.S. Park Police said the operation was carried out in conjunction with the National Park Service, a homeless advocacy group and a District city agency to remove “abandoned, biohazard material” after complaints that the park was unsafe. In a statement, Park Police said officers “observed and documented numerous incidents of unsanitary conditions, including dead rodents, human feces, body fluids, and other soiled items.”

AD

Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a Park Police spokesman, said officials worked for three weeks to spread word of the operation by talking to homeless residents and leaving notes attached to property asking them to voluntarily remove items deemed hazardous.

“After all the efforts to advise those potentially impacted by this incident were exhausted, today, the NPS and USPP removed anything that was abandoned or deemed as biohazard from the park,” the police statement said.

AD

Delgado said items of value are being stored at a police station on Hains Point on Ohio Drive in Southwest.

Park Police officers were accompanied by representatives from the D.C. Homeless Outreach team, part of the District’s Department of Human Services. Agency spokeswoman Dora Taylor-Lowe said city officials did wellness checks and offered blankets to park occupants while working to “try and get folks to come inside into a warm, safe place.”

AD

Much of the park will be closed starting in April as construction crews begin a renovation that will include new landscaping, a cafe, public restrooms and a playground. The District has set aside $13.9 million to build the facilities under an agreement with the Park Service.

AD

Beverly Perry, an adviser to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), said homeless outreach services provided in the park will move a block away to New York Avenue Presbyterian Church.

Wednesday’s operation came days after District officials cleared a large homeless encampment at the K Street NE underpass in the NoMa neighborhood near Union Station, removing tents from sidewalks while trying to find shelter space for displaced residents. In that case, authorities posted notices of the cleanup, which the mayor’s office said was necessary to clear space for pedestrians and remove a public health hazard.

AD

Several homeless residents Wednesday at Franklin Square — where dozens of homeless gather each day — called the oral notifications insufficient.

AD

Patrick Hill, 54, said officials ordered him to gather his belongings and “vacate,” although Park Police disputed that account, saying they cannot legally bar people from the park. By midmorning, Hill’s clothes were stuffed into a blue suitcase and bags, stacked on a bench and covered with a blue umbrella.

Adams said he served prison time after losing a job as a cook and turning to drugs. He had no family or friends available when he was recently released and, like Hill, said he found the park bench in Franklin Square safer than a shelter.

He had just gotten insulin with the help of a church, spending his last $13. He planned to ask the church to help again.

AD

AD