Federal prosecutor Kendra Briggs, in gray, after being assaulted outside D.C. Superior Court on Thursday in Washington. (Keith Alexander/The Washington Post)

A federal prosecutor was assaulted outside D.C. Superior Court on Thursday, just minutes after a jury returned guilty verdicts in a homicide case on which the prosecutor had worked, according to police.

D.C. police officers, U.S. marshals and court security officers ran outside after the prosecutor, Kendra Briggs, was attacked by a man who is a relative of a defendant convicted in the murder case, two D.C. homicide detectives said late Thursday.

According to the detectives, Briggs and a family member of the victim in the homicide case had just left the courthouse after the verdicts when the incident occurred. The assailant approached Briggs, grabbed her hair and punched her in the face, “taking her to the ground,” according to a police report.

A man was immediately arrested and charged with assaulting officers and resisting arrest, according to the report. Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Maurice Antonio Hight, of Southeast Washington.

Briggs declined to be taken to a hospital. She also isn’t commenting to the media about the incident, according to Bill Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office.

Briggs has been involved in serious and high-profile cases, and she served as one of the lead prosecutors in the 2014 D.C. misdemeanor assault trial of R&B singer Chris Brown and his bodyguard, who were charged with striking a fan outside the W Hotel in downtown Washington when the singer was in town.

In the murder trial that wrapped up Thursday, Briggs was among the prosecutors who investigated the case against two District men charged in the 2014 fatal shooting of 38-year-old Carlos Shelton, of Alexandria, during what prosecutors said was a robbery turned deadly.

Following a two-week trial, Tyrone Michael Hight, 26, and James Young, 25, were found guilty of first-degree murder while armed and other charges in Shelton’s murder.

Prosecutors alleged Shelton met Hight and Young to purchase drugs, but the men instead pistol-whipped Shelton and then shot him.

When the jury foreperson announced the guilty verdicts in Judge Milton C. Lee’s courtroom, Young and some supporters began shouting, according to two people inside the courtroom. The chaotic scene then spilled into the hallway outside the courtroom, and eventually outside the courthouse.

The attack underscores the security threat some prosecutors face in handling certain cases. It is not uncommon for prosecutors to regularly be escorted by detectives or federal marshals to and from the courthouse, especially when the prosecutor has received threats or are overseeing a high-profile, emotional case.

A woman was also arrested in the incident and charged with simple assault, according to the police report. Police said she spit on a person at the scene and began to attack the victim.

The suspects are set to appear in U.S. District Court on Friday afternoon.