A health-related emergency at an Ohio prison this week involved staff members being exposed to the powerful opioid fentanyl, officials said Thursday, while a lockdown of all prisons in neighboring Pennsylvania stemmed from employees at several facilities getting sick for unknown reasons.

Authorities said the situations do not appear to be connected.

At Ohio’s Ross Correctional Institution, 100 miles east of Cincinnati, 27 staff members were exposed, directly or indirectly, to a mix of heroin and fentanyl in an incident Wednesday in which a prisoner apparently suffered a drug overdose, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The 27 employees and the inmate were examined at a hospital and most received medical treatment, said Sgt. Tiffany Meeks, a highway patrol spokeswoman. The labor union representing Ohio correctional officers said Thursday that only one of its members remained hospitalized, under observation.

The prison, placed on lockdown immediately after the incident, was functioning Thursday “under modified movement and operating procedures,” said JoEllen Smith, a spokeswoman for the Ohio corrections system.

In Pennsylvania, meanwhile, a statewide prison lockdown was ordered Wednesday after an uptick this month in the number of staff members who have become mildly sick while on duty, corrections spokeswoman Amy Worden said. She said 29 employees at 10 prisons have fallen ill since early August.

One of the employees was accidentally exposed to synthetic marijuana, Worden said. Although the causes of the other illnesses are unknown, she said, officials think the staff members might have been exposed to the residue of dangerous substances, including opioids, while handling inmates.

Worden said the systemwide lockdown was meant to cut off two big sources of smuggled drugs — visitors and incoming mail — while staff members across the state undergo additional training on how to stop contraband from entering prisons and protect themselves from exposure.

“We need to get to the bottom of this issue now,” Pennsylvania’s corrections secretary, John Wetzel, said in a statement.

In reaction to the emergencies in Ohio and Pennsylvania, prison officials in Maryland on Wednesday temporarily suspended visits and mail at all state correctional institutions as a precaution. It was unclear when the suspension will be lifted.

The incident in Ohio is being investigated by the highway patrol, said Meeks, who declined to discuss how the 27 staff members were exposed to the fentanyl-heroin mix or how the substance got into the prison.

“To our knowledge, there’s no connection” between the Ohio and Pennsylvania situations, Meeks said.

Fentanyl, which is about 80 times more potent than morphine, is often used to ease severe pain under medical supervision. But “illicitly manufactured versions . . . have been largely responsible for the tripling of overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids” since 2013, the National Institute on Drug Abuse reported last year.

The report noted that fentanyl is often “added as an adulterant to heroin or other drugs, unbeknownst to the user.”

There was no evidence that fentanyl was involved in the Pennsylvania illnesses, Worden said, although police are investigating the sicknesses.

“Originally it was isolated to the western part of the state — an incident here, and incident there — at different prisons,” she said. “Then it started to migrate east. Once we started seeing incidents at prisons in the central part of the state, it became clear this was something we needed to get a handle on.”

She said none of the employees was seriously ill.

Christopher Mabe, president of the union that represents Ohio correctional officers, said illicit drugs are a constant problem for prison employees.

“We’ve actually had drones dropping them inside our institutions,” he said. “Some of the institutions are in wooded areas, and people are able to get to the perimeter fencing and actually toss them over. Certainly visitors have brought them in. And sometimes you might even have staff members doing it.”