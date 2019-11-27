“We’re doing interviews and seeing if any cameras can piece together what happened here in this restaurant,” Cotterman said. “If anyone in the community may have information that can help us, we want to hear from them.”

Investigators are working to identify the mother to ensure she is in good health.

“We really are concerned for the mother and want to make sure she is okay and doesn’t need immediate medical attention,” Cotterman said. “We certainly want her to get the medical attention she may need.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512.

