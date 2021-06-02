Both vehicles caught fire, and one man was flown to a hospital in the District with life-threatening injuries, police said. The truck driver was not injured, according to police. His vehicle was empty, police said.
The state department of transportation said the crash occurred about a mile and a half north of exit 152, the Dumfries Road exit. It closed all southbound lanes of the interstate for a time , and backed up traffic for as much as 13 miles, the department said.
The 13-mile backup was reported as late as 6:30 p.m., about four hours after the crash, according to the department.