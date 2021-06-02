A fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia on Tuesday left one driver seriously injured and caused hours-long traffic backups that extended for miles, according to authorities.

The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m in the southbound lanes in Prince William County, state police said.

A car was weaving in and out of traffic at high speed before running off the right side of the roadway, police said. The car hit the guardrail, returned to the travel lanes and collided with a tractor-trailer, police said.

Both vehicles caught fire, and one man was flown to a hospital in the District with life-threatening injuries, police said. The truck driver was not injured, according to police. His vehicle was empty, police said.

The state department of transportation said the crash occurred about a mile and a half north of exit 152, the Dumfries Road exit. It closed all southbound lanes of the interstate for a time , and backed up traffic for as much as 13 miles, the department said.

The 13-mile backup was reported as late as 6:30 p.m., about four hours after the crash, according to the department.