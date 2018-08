A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Northeast Washington early Sunday afternoon, D.C. police said.

Police said the shooting took place just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of 45th and Ponds streets in Northeast. The location is in the Kenilworth neighborhood of the District, near the Maryland border.

The boy’s exact condition was not known, but he was conscious and breathing as of early evening, according to a police spokeswoman. No other details were immediately provided.