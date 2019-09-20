Fights broke out Friday night after a football game at Paint Branch High School, and police made arrests, Montgomery County police said.

Two people were arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct, the county police said. They said police presence was increased to make certain that everyone got home safely. No injuries were reported.

Paint Branch played a home game against Springbrook High School on Friday.

A tweet from an account carrying the name of Springbrook Football said the game was called “due to disturbances in the crowd.” The tweet said Paint Branch won, 50-6.

