At least six arrests were made Saturday night in the Inner Harbor area of Baltimore after numerous youths assembled there, according to the Baltimore police.

The police said officers spotted “a large group” of youths near the harbor about 6:30 p.m. Shortly afterward, the police said, officers received reports “of the juveniles fighting.”

Police said that they sent reinforcements to the downtown area and that the officers there made six arrests.

They received no initial reports of injury, police said.

The Inner Harbor is one of the major tourist attractions in the Washington/Baltimore region.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news