A fire broke out Monday night at the Capitol Heights station in Prince George’s County, halting rail service in the area, Metro said. (Prince George’s Fire Department)

This story has been updated.

Metro train service was suspended for a time Monday night on the Blue and Silver Lines in Prince George’s County after a fire broke out at the Capitol Heights station, Metro said. There were no immediate reports of injury.

By about 9:40 p.m. authorities said the fire was out and partial service was restored. However, trains were bypassing Capitol Heights, Metro said.

The transit system had said earlier . that rail service had been halted between the Benning Road station in the District and the Morgan Boulevard station in Prince George’s. Metro said it was setting up bus service for passengers going to and from stations in the affected area.

Prince George’s County fire officials said the fire apparently involved electrical panels in a utility room.

They said it would be necessary to shut down electrical power to the room before the fire could be put out. Power was shut down -to the third rail, which supplies electricity to the trains.