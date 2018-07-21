A D.C. man remained in critical condition Saturday after suffering injuries from a fire that broke out at a housing complex near Logan Circle, authorities said.

The fire occurred at 1221 M St. NW, about two blocks west of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, according to D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department spokesman Vito Maggiolo. Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 4 a.m.

The 10-story building is the site of Claridge Towers, a public-housing facility that includes 343 apartments for seniors and the disabled.

Maggiolo said the blaze was confined to a single apartment on the sixth floor. Firefighters rescued the occupant, who was transported to a hospital. The building’s other residents were able to return to their units after the smoke cleared, Maggiolo said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.