A fire at a veterinary and animal boarding center in McLean, Va., was caused by an open flame that touched ceiling insulation, officials said. The blaze last week left more than $62,500 in damage.

No one was hurt in the April 19 incident.

About 70 dogs and 25 people were inside the Old Dominion Animal Health Center in the 6700 block of Lowell Avenue when the fire broke out around 9 a.m., according to Fairfax County Fire officials.

Firefighters found a small fire with a lot of smoke on the second floor of the three-story facility. They quickly put out the fire and all the animals and people were evacuated.

An employee found the fire while he was doing some repairs at the building. Firefighters said another employee attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but then called 911.

Officials said the cause of the fire was accidental.

There were smoke alarms and sprinklers in the facility, but they didn’t activate at the time, officials added.

The sprinklers didn’t go off because the “fire was in the ceiling space above them,” fire officials said in a statement. It was unclear, however, why the smoke alarms did not trigger, authorities said.

The animal center was started in the 1970s.