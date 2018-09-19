

Firefighters battle a blaze at the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex at Fifth and K streets in Southeast Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

A major fire has broken out at an apartment complex for seniors in Southeast Washington, and firefighters are rescuing residents, fire department officials said Wednesday.

The fire sent flames and black smoke shooting from the roof of the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex in the 900 block of Fifth Street SE, the D.C. fire department wrote on Twitter. The fire was burning on the fourth and fifth floors and in the attic of the five-story building. The blaze was reported on Twitter shortly after 3:40 p.m.

Smoke from the fire was visible for at least two miles into Virginia.

A video tweeted by the fire department showed a firefighter carrying a person down a ladder leaning against the side of the apartment building. Video posted by NBC 4 showed people running toward the building pushing wheelchairs, as well as Marines on site helping with the rescue.

There were reports that two seniors were taken to the hospital.

Bruce DarConte, president of Near Southeast Community Partners, said he was working in his home across the street from the apartment complex when he noticed smoke billowing from the roof. He said he immediately called 911.

#DCsBravest are making rescues and evacuating occupants from 2 Alarm fire 900 5th Street SE. Now have fire4th & 5th floors and thru roof. pic.twitter.com/AYlGnJ6REK — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 19, 2018

“My wife and I went across the street and heard no fire alarms or anything,” DarConte said. “We started banging on doors. We got a lot of folks out on the first and second floor.”

He said firefighters then arrived and took over.

D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) also said in an interview with Fox 5 News that he was on the phone with a resident on the fourth floor of the building shortly after the fire began and that the resident reported not hearing a fire alarm.

International Association of Firefighters Local 36 wrote on Twitter shortly after 4 p.m. that conditions appeared to be improving but that firefighters were still making rescues.

“Still a lot of work ahead of them,” the tweet read.

Those reports could not be confirmed with the fire department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The apartment complex has 162 one- and two-bedroom units, according to the D.C. Housing Authority. All are affordable housing units. The D.C. Housing Authority said it was making the community building at 1000 Fifth St. SE available for residents affected by the fire.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) was on her way to the scene.