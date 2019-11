Officials said the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. on the third floor at the Cider Mill apartments in the 18000 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area.

At least a dozen people were evaluated for possible medical treatment, and six patients — four adults and two children — were transported to an area hospital. At least one person suffered burns that were said to be non-life-threatening, according to a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire.