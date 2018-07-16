Early morning fire on Monday at a high-rise building caused people to evacuate and some were taken to area hospitals. (Courtesy of Alexandria Fire)

Officials said three people were transported to an area hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out early Monday in Alexandria, Va.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. in the 5000 block of Holmes Run Parkway. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke on the second floor of the high-rise building and residents were evacuating.

Several rescues were done using ladders, according to Alexandria Fire officials.

Authorities said several people were “evaluated for smoke inhalation,” and three people were taken to area hospitals.

The fire is under investigation. Some roads in the area were closed early Monday.