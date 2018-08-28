Fire broke out Monday night on the roof of a historic 16th Street NW building that is being converted into a museum. (DC Fire and EMS photo)

Fire broke out Monday night at a historic downtown building that is being made into a museum and that is through its architecture already a kind of museum.

The fire broke out in a 1907 row-house style building in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW, half a dozen blocks north of the White House.

About 10 p.m., the D.C. Fire and EMS Department said the fire had been brought under control, with no injuries. It was confined to roofing material, the department said.

According to its website, the Chinese American Museum is to open in the five-story Beaux Arts building in stages over next year and 2020.

Affixed to the front of the building or prominently visible on it, is a profusion of architectural details, including a mansard roof, balconies with French doors, pediments a block cornice, classical brackets, and window arches with keystones.