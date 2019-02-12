On a wet night in Washington, fire broke out in an apartment in Southeast in an area generally associated with water: the bathroom. Authorities said they were investigating the cause. (DC Fire and EMS photo)

Fire broke out last night in a relatively unusual place: a bathroom.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of 28th Street SE.

According to the D.C. Fire and EMS department, the bathroom fire was quickly brought under control.

The cause of the fire could not be learned immediately.

Although bathrooms are associated with water, they include electrical wiring and fixtures and electrical appliances also are used there.

No serious injuries were reported. Seven people were displaced.

