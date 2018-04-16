A high-rise apartment house in Montgomery County was evacuated Monday night after a fire broke out there. Many apartments were damaged by water.

No injuries were reported in the fire in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive, said fire department spokesman Pete Piringer. He said the fire was confined to void spaces on upper floors around a trash chute.

Shortly after 10 p.m. he said residents were able to reoccupy most of the building. However he said, it appeared that from 20 to 40 apartments may have suffered water damage, probably displacing some occupants.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.