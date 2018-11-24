At least one woman was being evaluated late Saturday by rescue personnel after fire broke out in the District in a high rise apartment house for senior citizens, authorities said.
The fire broke out in the trash chute system in the building in the 1200 block of M Street NW, according to Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for the D.C. Fire and EMS department.
He said the fire was extinguished but it produced smoke in the building. In a Twitter message, he said residents were being asked to shelter in their apartments.
However several dozen assembled outside and in the lobby.