Fire broke out late Saturday in an apartment house in Northwest Washington for senior citizens. One resident was being evaluated late Saturday night. (DC Fire and EMS photo)

At least one woman was being evaluated late Saturday by rescue personnel after fire broke out in the District in a high rise apartment house for senior citizens, authorities said.

The fire broke out in the trash chute system in the building in the 1200 block of M Street NW, according to Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for the D.C. Fire and EMS department.

He said the fire was extinguished but it produced smoke in the building. In a Twitter message, he said residents were being asked to shelter in their apartments.

However several dozen assembled outside and in the lobby.