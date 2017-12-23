A blaze broke out around midnight Friday night in a building housing restaurants on a busy dining and entertainment strip in Adams Morgan. (D.C. Fire and EMS photo)

A fire broke out around midnight Friday night in a commercial building with several storefronts in the heart of the dining and entertainment area of Adams Morgan.

Flames leaped into the air after firefighters opened the roof and pulled at ceilings to expose the fire, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS department.

No injuries were reported. The blaze broke out in the 2400 block of 18th Street, and firefighters appeared to focus their efforts on a restaurant bearing the sign “Juicy Cajun Seafood.”

Ladders were placed against the front of that restaurant and the adjacent Zenebech restaurant as well.

