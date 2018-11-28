Fire poured from the windows of a commercial building that houses an African restaurant and a nail salon in Shaw. No injuries were immediately reported. (D.C. Fire and EMS Department)
By Clarence Williams
Local reporter covering crime, breaking news, and public safety issues

Flames ripped the second floor of a business in the heart of the Shaw neighborhood and forced a main road closure at the end of Wednesday’s evening commute.

D.C. firefighters faced flames pouring from top-floor windows above Sumah’s West African Restaurant & Carry Out, located in the 1700 block of 7th Street about 6:24 p.m., said Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters knocked down the bulk of the fire in about 20 minutes, but crews were checking whether the fire extended to a church next door and another retail building, Maggiolo said.