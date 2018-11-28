Fire poured from the windows of a commercial building that houses an African restaurant and a nail salon in Shaw. No injuries were immediately reported. (D.C. Fire and EMS Department)

Flames ripped the second floor of a business in the heart of the Shaw neighborhood and forced a main road closure at the end of Wednesday’s evening commute.

D.C. firefighters faced flames pouring from top-floor windows above Sumah’s West African Restaurant & Carry Out, located in the 1700 block of 7th Street about 6:24 p.m., said Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters knocked down the bulk of the fire in about 20 minutes, but crews were checking whether the fire extended to a church next door and another retail building, Maggiolo said.