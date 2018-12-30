A blaze caused heavy damage Saturday at a business in Prince George’s County that supplies temporary bleachers, the county fire department said.

The blaze was reported about 7:30 a..m. in the 12600 block of Old Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro at a warehouse used by a firm that specializes in temporary seating as well as scaffolding, the fire department said.

Damage was estimated at $1.5 million, said Mark E. Brady, spokesman for the fire department.

He said firefighting operations were expected to continue into Sunday. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.