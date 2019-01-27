Fire caused heavy damage Sunday night to a building in Rockville used as a pool house and day care center, according to the Montgomery County fire and rescue service.

Spokesman Pete Piringer said firefighters found heavy fire and smoke on arrival at the Woodley Gardens swim club building in the 800 block of Nelson Street.

The blaze was largely controlled, he said, but hot spots remained, and several surrounding streets were closed.

No injuries were reported, and no cause for the fire was given.

The website of the Georgetown Hill Early School lists a program at the Nelson Street address. It said the campus is on the premises of the Woodley Gardens Swim Club.