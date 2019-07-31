About 75 firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a fire in Ashburn that damaged at least two homes, officials said.

No one was hurt in the two-alarm blaze that broke out about 3:20 a.m. in the 20200 block of Millstead Drive. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters arrived to find two houses on fire, with the flames beginning to spread to a third house, according to the Loudoun County Fire Department. Crews got into the third home and stopped the blaze from spreading further.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn injury, officials said. No one was in the two homes and no civilians were hurt.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news