Fire broke out Aug. 13 on the roof of Digital Pioneers Academy on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Joshua Pradko)

Fire broke out at a charter school on Capitol Hill on Tuesday night, damaging the roof and at least one upper-floor classroom and leaving the start of the new school year uncertain, according to the D.C. fire department and the school’s principal.

The fire was reported shortly after 10 p.m. at the new Digital Pioneers Academy in the 700 block of 12th Street SE, a block south of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Classes are scheduled to start Aug. 19 at Digital Pioneers. The school serves about 240 students in the sixth and seventh grades. The building was formerly home to the Cesar Chavez Charter School, which closed.

Mashea M. Ashton, the school’s principal and chief executive, said in a statement that staff members are working with the building manager, the District’s fire inspector and restoration experts “to determine what impact, if any, it will have on the start of classes and other operations.”

The statement says the building was being renovated. “We’re grateful to the D.C. firefighters who got the fire under control before more damage was done,” the statement says, adding, “Right now, we just need your thoughts and well wishes.”

Pictures the principal released show heavy damage to a classroom, with overturned desks, a partially collapsed ceiling and water and smoke damage throughout. Charred debris covers the floor.



D.C. firefighters clear debris after a fire on Aug. 13 at Digital Pioneers Academy in Washington, D.C. (Joshua Pradko)

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said firefighters arrived to find flames on the roof of the three-story brick building.

He said firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze “before there could be any significant spread.” But Maggiolo said flames reached one third-floor classroom. No one was in the building, and no injuries were reported.

Maggiolo said Wednesday that investigators had not determined the cause of the fire. He said they were exploring the possibility of a lightning strike during a strong thunderstorm. He also said there had been recent construction work on the roof.

