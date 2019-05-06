Fre caused significant damage to a garden-supply warehouse in Montgomery County, the fire department said. (Montgomery County fire department photo)

Fire caused significant damage Monday to a garden-supply warehouse in Montgomery County, Md., authorities said.

Firefighters were called about 12:20 p.m. to the Bell Nursery in the Burtonsville area, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire department.

He said the blaze caused “significant damage.” It appeared to be accidental, he said.

The 30,000 square foot building housed such nursery-related items as fertilizer and seed, stacked in bags to be moved about on skids by forklifts.

