Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the fire department, said the fire “rapidly spread” to the interior of the two-story house and then to the two adjacent residences. Two alarms were struck, bringing 100 firefighters to the scene.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone was home at the time of the fire, and its cause has not yet been determined.
Earlier Friday, firefighters said they extinguished a fire in a single-family home in the 3300 block of Highview Terrace SE.
Maggiolo said a fire that started in the basement about 5:15 a.m. spread to the first and second floors. The occupants escaped and no injuries were reported. The spokesman said that fire was caused by an electrical malfunction and was ruled accidental.