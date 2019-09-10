A fire at a home in Brookville, Md., caused about $1 million in damage. (Montgomery County Police)

More than 70 firefighters fought a blaze at a home in the Brookville area, officials said, and at least one firefighter was injured.

Montgomery County Fire officials said the firefighter had non-life-threatening injuries and that three civilians were evaluated but not transported to area hospitals.

The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. at a home in the 19500 block of Dubarry Drive in Olney Village. The cause is still under investigation, but an initial finding suggested that oily rags spontaneously combusted in a garage, fire officials said.

Smoke alarms alerted the residents who were sleeping at the time, and they got out safely, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the local fire department.

The estimated damage to the home and another one nearby is $1 million, officials said.

