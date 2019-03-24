Three families were displaced after a fire destroyed a Centreville townhouse and damaged two others Saturday, Fairfax County fire officials said Sunday.

The cause was cooking oil that was left unattended in frying pan on the stove and then ignited, and damages were estimated at $322,000, according to Paul Ruwe, deputy chief of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

A man was the only person home when the fire began, authorities said. He was able to escape before firefighters arrived but sustained smoke inhalation and was airlifted to the hospital for treatment, Ruwe said. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

The two-alarm blaze spread to townhouses on either side and brought out about 75 firefighters from Fairfax and Prince William counties. The bulk of the fire was extinguished in about 15 to 20 minutes, Ruwe said, but extensive damage to the second floor delayed firefighters’ ability to put out the final hot spots.

UPDATE 2 Alarm townhouse fire 14500 block Castleford Ct, Centerville Saturday. 1 occupant air-lifted to hospital non-life-threatening injuries. 2 adjacent townhouses also damaged. Cause: cooking oil ignited that was left unattended in frying pan on stove. Damages: $322,000 #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/4LBfpxRWwz — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 24, 2019

A total of 15 occupants were displaced, including the four people living in the home where the fire began, and those in the adjacent townhouses, Ruwe said.

The townhouses are located in the 14500 block of Castleford Court in Centreville, just off Route 28, near the Prince William County line.