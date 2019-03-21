Firefighters battled enormous flames that burned the bulk of a Silver Spring ranch style home Thurday night. (Montgomery County fire department)

Flames engulfed a ranch-style home Thursday night near Blake High School in the Silver Spring area, Montgomery County fire officials said.

About 75 firefighters who responded to the 400 block of Norwood Road were confronted by heavy fire and flames that shot skyward across the entire roof of the one-story house, officials said.

No injuries were reported as the sole person inside of the home escaped, said Pete Piringer, a fire department spokesman. Firefighters put out the fire, but damage to the structure was significant, Piringer said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday night.

